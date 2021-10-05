Penn State field hockey vs Iowa, Char Morett-Curtiss

Penn State coach Char Morett-Curtiss walks on the sideline during the field hockey game against Iowa at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The No. 6 Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 4-1.

 Jonah Rosen

The latest NFHCA Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday, and it featured some movement in the top 10, which saw Penn State climb up the ranks.

The Nittany Lions jumped up four spots in the rankings, from No. 8 to No. 4, after beating No. 6 Northwestern 2-1 Sunday.

Penn State moved to 8-2 on the season, with both losses at the hands of No. 1 Iowa.

There could be more movement in the rankings for the blue and white as it faces No. 5 Rutgers at home on Friday.

