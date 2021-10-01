After two straight shutout losses, Penn State may have found its footing offensively.

The Nittany Lions beat Indiana 4-1 Friday night, with three of the team’s four goals being registered in the fourth quarter.

The three tallies in the fourth marked the second-most goals scored by the Nittany Lions in a single quarter this season.

The team’s four total goals also marked the second-most goals scored by the Nittany Lions in a single game.

The team’s season high for goals in a quarter, four, and total goals in a match, seven, came against William & Mary on Aug. 29.

Before the blue and white pulled away, though, it was only able to put up one goal in 50-plus minutes.

Penn State even trailed 1-0 for nearly ten minutes after Indiana’s Kennedy Reardon scored the opening goal in the second quarter.

Coach Char Morett-Curtiss pointed to some tactical errors made by the Nittany Lions as the reason why the team started off slowly.

Morett-Curtiss said that because Indiana “zones well” her team needed to move more consistently off-the-ball in order to combat that strength of the Hoosiers.

“We were a little frantic inside the circle in the first half,” Morett-Curtiss said. “I thought we weren’t moving off the ball as much.”

Before the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, the Nittany Lions only scored one goal in their last 11 quarters.

Morett-Curtiss was pleased with how her team fought despite early struggles.

“I thought we played really well,” Morett-Curtiss said. “I thought we improved our crossbeam-ball passing, so I was happy about that.”

The team’s top-three points leaders all scored a goal in the fourth quarter, but sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux scored her first of two goals in the second quarter.

Gladieux came into the game tied with senior Anna Simon as the team’s leader in points but exited the match with sole possession of the top spot with 20 points on the year.

The sophomore tries to avoid overthinking when the ball gets to her, and instead allows her intuition to take over.

“I try to calm my nerves down by just thinking one thing at a time,” Gladieux said. “I kind of just try to let second nature kick in. I know how to do these things, I've been doing it for 12 years now.”

Gladieux finished the game with a match-high nine shots, six of which were on target. Her goal tally is up to nine on the season through nine games.

The midfielder said her team stayed calm despite not capitalizing on several chances in the first half.

“I honestly think we just kept our composure,” Gladieux said. “I think we were knocking at the door quite a lot in the first and second quarter.”

The Nittany Lions had eight shots and six penalty corner opportunities in the first half but only found the back of the net once.

The blue and white pulled it out, though, and will take a 7-2 record into Sunday’s tilt against No. 4 Northwestern.

Morett-Curtiss recognized how big the victory over Indiana was and that the team’s matchup with the Wildcats will carry a similar weight.

“It’s so important beating a Big Ten team at home,” Morett-Curtiss said. “You got to take care of your home games.”

