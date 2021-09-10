Penn State’s offense showed up in great form on Friday and helped the Nittany Lions extend their winning streak to four games.

The Nittany Lions were in control throughout the game and managed to take the victory in a 3-1 win against Albany.

Senior defender Anna Simon continued her run of scoring for Penn State as she scored two goals for the blue and white Friday.

“Anna is our leading scorer, so it's nice when you can set up, like, you have a person who can just hit a straight shot you know when you’re not really playing around with the ball too much,” head coach Char Morett-Curtiss said.

Much of Penn State’s success on Friday came, in large part, due to its ability to convert on penalty corner chances.

Morett-Curtiss was pleased with her team’s ability to get corners and execute on them in the game, noting how they executed the game plan and stuck with what was working for them.

“Anna does a great job of just being focused and getting the ball to the corners,” Morett-Curtiss said. “It starts with Mack inserting the ball to Elena, good stick stop, and then they tee it up for Anna. So I was really happy we went right back to her and she came through with the second goal.”

Another important part of Penn State’s offense is junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie who scored her first goal for Penn State at an important point in the game.

After the Great Danes got themselves back in the game in the third quarter, as they scored to make it a 2-1 game, Allessie scored the crucial goal to make it 3-1 and secured victory for the blue and white.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

“It feels great,” Allessie said. “Especially being in blue and white now, it feels like home, so it's super nice.”

This season marks Allessie’s first as a member of Penn State, as she transferred from Ohio State over the summer.

“It’s been amazing, I love everybody on this team and they made me feel so welcomed, like right away,” Allesie said, “I felt like i’ve been here for three years already which is awesome and they just really embraced me into the team, I feel like family and it’s amazing.”

On the defensive side, Penn State gave up just one goal which came in the third quarter, but they were able to hold on the rest of the way and lock up their goal.

The Nittany Lions were able to keep the Great Danes from scoring or even getting many chances close to the goal with their heavy defensive pressure.

“I was really proud of the defense, I thought they did a nice job especially at the end,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We only gave up one penalty corner, that says a lot.”

The blue and white has now won all four of its games this season and it looks to keep that momentum going into the next phase of the year.

Allessie is pleased with the team’s overall performance so far and is hoping that the squad can maintain its form moving forward.

“So far I think it's awesome. We just gotta keep growing and keep building from game to game and keep pushing hard,” Allessie said. “We push each other really hard in practice which is awesome so just to keep up the tempo. It’s a long season so, game by game.”

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE