Penn State is back in the winning groove after defeating Indiana 4-1 in Big Ten battle.

Current scoring powerhouses, sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux and senior defender Anna Simon, had goals in Friday’s matchup to lead the Nittany Lions to victory.

Indiana struck first, with junior midfielder and forward Kennedy Reardon knocking one in the back of the cage during the Hoosiers first penalty corner opportunity of the game.

Down by one, Gladieux answered by attacking the back of Indiana’s goal cage with a reverse shot, putting the Nittany Lions on the board.

A goal off a penalty-corner opportunity in the fourth quarter from Simon kept the momentum going for the Nittany Lions, putting them up by one.

Gladieux tallied her second goal of the game with just minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, resulting from a breakaway assist from junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie.

On a roll, Allessie knocked one in the back of the cage to put the game way out of reach.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s victory Friday night.

Penn State improves on offense coming off Iowa losses

The Nittany Lions bounced back on offense after having two scoreless encounters against now-No. 1 Iowa last weekend.

Penn State’s offense controlled possession of the ball in the first half of play. The Hoosiers only entered the Nittany Lions’ defensive circle twice in the duration of the first quarter, and had no penalty corner opportunities rewarded to them.

It wasn’t until the second quarter of play that the Nittany Lions let the ball up to the Hoosiers, and it wasn’t for long.

The passing game utilized by the blue and white helped it move effectively down the field in its possession.

Allessie and Gladieux were key assets in creating these plays and forcing offensive opportunities.

Hoosiers' defense stood tall in first half

Indiana’s defense kept the pressure against Penn State’s offense in the first half of play.

The Hoosiers defensive line stood their ground, only allowing the Nittany Lions offense to score one goal off of multiple shot attempts.

The blue and white dominated Indiana’s circle, but the Hoosiers defense kept the score low by stepping to the ball and forcing defensive plays.

Freshman goalkeeper Arabella Loveridge was a key force in holding the defense together for the crimson and cream.

The rookie came up with multiple crucial saves in the first half of play to maintain a score of 1-1 heading into halftime.

The Hoosiers defense did a good job of stopping Gladieux’s reverse shot by getting their sticks under.

Game of corners

Both the blue and white and crimson and cream have tallied outnumber its opponents in penalty corners in the current 2021 season, and that showed in Friday’s matchup.

In the first half of play alone, there were a combined six penalty corner opportunities granted on the field.

Penn State acquired five penalty corner opportunities in the first half, scoring on none, while Indiana had just one, but scored its lone goal from that opportunity.

Following halftime, Penn State received eight penalty corners throughout the second half of play, resulting in a total of 13 in the win.

