One important piece of Penn State that often gets overlooked is the defense, and after recent performances, the Nittany Lions’ backfield should be recognized.

The blue and white players who have been consistently starting in defensive positions include senior Anna Simon, junior Elena Vos, sophomore Gery Schnarrs, sophomore Kelsey Love and junior goalie Brie Barraco.

“We’re a team that likes to counter attack, get the turnover and accelerate to goal,” coach Char Morett-Curtiss said. “We have played multiple top-10 teams and continue to improve every week.”

Out of the six games the Nittany Lions played so far this season, Penn State has earned one shutout, against Delaware, winning 3-0.

Barraco has earned 32 saves, only allowing nine goals, and averaging 1.5 goals against per game.

With a save percentage of 0.780, Barraco is quick on her feet, extremely skilled at reading the ball and coordinating with her defenders.

“[Barraco] has taken a huge step from last year to this year,” Morett-Curtiss said. “It is great to see her playing consistently from game to game, see her playing within herself and simply protecting the goal.”

Barraco and the rest of her defense have done well with keeping the ball not only out of the cage but also out of the circle entirely.

One of the reasons for Penn State’s defensive success is the aggression that comes from every player but also the chemistry between the back line.

“This year I’m more comfortable playing with everyone, the experience from the past season playing with [Vos] helps as well,” Love said.

The Nittany Lion offense often struggles with corners, but it is a completely different story from the defensive perspective.

The blue and white has only allowed 32 corners from the opposing team with five of them resulting in goals. Virginia and Maryland both scored twice off of corners, while Albany scored once.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State field hockey continues to rise through the rankings in latest coaches poll Penn State moved up to No. 6 in the nation in the latest edition of the NFHCA Coaches Poll.

Despite defending corners being a difficult aspect of the game, the Nittany Lions have managed to get the job done.

“Executing a corner is not always easy but I think our defense has done very well,” Morett-Curtiss said.

The connection and communication between defenders is also important in order to create the brick wall of defense that Penn State mastered.

Even with so much success on the defensive side of the ball, the blue and white’s philosophy for this season is it can always get better.

“We can improve on working together as a defensive unit,” Love said. “We need to work on marking and trying not to give up corners as much as possible.”

Morett-Curtiss also noted that the defense can focus on looking for outlets from the backfield to get the ball back in the Nittany Lions’ possession.

Defense can be a stressful position to play at times, but the blue and white backfield doesn’t let the pressure get to it.

Love mentioned that she doesn’t focus on keeping the ball out of the goal, or even gaining possession; rather, the sophomore defender opts to disrupt the opposing player and keep her in front.

Individual tactics like this make the defensive position a mental game, a “chess match” as Morett-Curtiss described it.

As soon as the offense breaks into the circle, it opens up the opportunity for a corner or a goal.

Defense isn’t simply about preventing the other team from scoring, which is something the blue and white executes with great skill.

With two games against Iowa coming up, the Nittany Lions will have to continue playing zone defense, as well as pressing the Hawkeyes out of the circle.

Penn State focuses on taking its season game by game and not allowing its undefeated record get into the players’ heads.

“We can’t focus on the hype,” Morett-Curtiss said. “The hype doesn’t get you anything, it’s the production on the field [that matters.]”

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE