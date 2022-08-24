Penn State is ready to begin the climb that is the 2022 season.

After going 14-6 last year, the blue and white has its sights set on taking the next step. Many Nittany Lions returned and are working hard in the preseason to improve from last year.

“Their energy has been outstanding,” coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss said. “Their resilience has been outstanding, and the way they maintain their unity as teammates, as friends, as student athletes is extremely impressive.”

Last season, the blue and white went 6-2 in the conference, only losing to Iowa and Rutgers.

After starting the year with six consecutive wins, the squad finally matched up with the Hawkeyes. The loss was Penn State’s first but not last to the Big Ten foe, as it fell to Iowa again two days later in a nonconference game.

The remainder of the season went back and forth, as the Nittany Lions earned two more wins, before suffering defeat again in a 1-0 loss to Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions finished off the regular season with three more wins before the Big Ten Tournament. The team’s run was short-lived, though, falling to Rutgers once again to end its conference title hopes.

The blue and white was still able to advance to the NCAA Tournament, but that opportunity also proved unsuccessful. The team lost its first game against Syracuse by a score of 4-1 to officially end its season.

Despite this, the blue and white came ready to change the tides this year.

There is a lot of heart and passion that goes into playing sports successfully at the collegiate level. These qualities are something Penn State’s coach recognizes in her players.

“They just come ready every practice,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We are ready to go.”

To go along with some intangibles, the blue and white is also set to benefit from the experience it returns.

Almost the entire team from last year returns this season, which simplifies things from a chemistry and strategy standpoint.

“I really rely on the experience of this team because it will help us be the best we can be,” Morett-Curtiss said.

Having a high number of veterans returning will benefit Penn State in many ways. Not only do they have experience individually on the field, but time played alongside one another.

Meghan Reese is among these returning players, as she’s back for her fifth year in a blue and white uniform.

According to Reese, the Nittany Lions have been working on possession as well as opening up the field, pressing, looking for outlets and tempo control.

“We are all just working hard, doing our best everyday and trying to be better,” Reese said.

Reese was also recently named one of the three captains for this season along with fellow teammates Mackenzie Allessie and Elena Vos.

The season starts Friday with a game against Virginia, followed by a game Sunday against Louisville.

Penn State’s first Big Ten game comes against Michigan on Sept. 16 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. On Sept. 30, the blue and white will play Northwestern, which was recently ranked No. 1 in the NFHCA preseason poll.

The regular season will conclude with a home game against Maryland on Oct. 21 and an away game against Rutgers on Oct. 28. Held at Ohio State this year, the Big Ten Tournament will begin on Nov. 3 and last throughout that weekend.

If the Nittany Lions should earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, it’ll begin on Nov. 11.

Focusing on the task at hand, though, the blue and white is as confident as ever ahead of its first game.

“We are keeping calm and collected, but honestly we’re getting ready to crush them,” Reese said.

