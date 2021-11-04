Penn State field hockey’s opening Big Ten Tournament game versus Maryland will start 30 minutes later than scheduled on Thursday.

Frost on the field is the culprit for the delay for the tournament's opening match setting back the schedule for the rest of the day.

The match between the Nittany Lions and the Terrapins is now slated to start at 5:30 p.m.

The tournament is being held on Rutgers’ campus in Piscataway, New Jersey, and is available to watch live on BTN+.

