Penn State Field Hockey vs Bucknell

Members of the field hockey team receive fist bumps from a Penn state athletics member as they renter the complex after halftime during the Penn State field hockey match against Bucknell University on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Penn State Women's Field Hockey Complex. Penn State beat Bucknell 4-1. 

 Regan Gross

Penn State field hockey’s opening Big Ten Tournament game versus Maryland will start 30 minutes later than scheduled on Thursday.

Frost on the field is the culprit for the delay for the tournament's opening match setting back the schedule for the rest of the day.

The match between the Nittany Lions and the Terrapins is now slated to start at 5:30 p.m. 

The tournament is being held on Rutgers’ campus in Piscataway, New Jersey, and is available to watch live on BTN+.

