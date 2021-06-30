Another schedule has been released for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions’ 2021 regular-season slate was announced via university release on Wednesday.

The 17-game schedule will have eight games at home and nine on the road. Penn State will see nine conference opponents and eight nonconference.

The season will kick off at Virginia on Aug. 27 and will end on Oct. 29 at home against Michigan.

