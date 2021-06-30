Penn State field hockey, Gladieux

Penn State's Sophia Gladieux (3) during the game with Maryland. Nittany Lion field hockey lost a hard-fought 3-2 game to the visiting Terrapins in the series finale between the two teams on March 14, 2021 at the Penn State Field Hockey complex. Photo/Mark Selders

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Another schedule has been released for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions’ 2021 regular-season slate was announced via university release on Wednesday.

The 17-game schedule will have eight games at home and nine on the road. Penn State will see nine conference opponents and eight nonconference.

The season will kick off at Virginia on Aug. 27 and will end on Oct. 29 at home against Michigan.

Nate Lather is a sports reporter at The Daily Collegian.