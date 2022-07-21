Penn State’s home field might look a lot different by fall 2023.

The Board of Trustees advanced a plan Thursday that’ll upgrade the Field Hockey complex. It’ll go to the full board on Friday.

The improvements include press and media boxes, dressing areas, a locker room for officials, a ticket office, public restrooms and concession areas. If approved, the project is expected to be completed by fall 2023.

The project is expected to cost $12.82 million, with a majority of the funding coming from philanthropy. The field will remain in use during the fall 2022 season while the renovations are being done.

