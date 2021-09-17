Penn State will get the ball rolling in the Big Ten on Saturday when it travels to Maryland.

The Terrapins, currently 4-1, are coming off of a 4-0 win over California-Berkeley. The sole loss on their record is a 3-2 defeat to Boston College.

The only opponent Penn State and Maryland have shared is Saint Joseph’s, which both sides defeated. The Terrapins won in a 4-3 double-overtime thriller while the Nittany Lions defeated the Hawks in a more tame 3-2 contest.

Despite the loss, Maryland should not be underestimated, and the last time the blue and white met the Terrapins personifies why.

Maryland came to Penn State’s turf last season for a pair of games. The Nittany Lions came out strong in the first contest, defeating Maryland in clinical fashion 3-0.

The second game, however, did not come as easily for the blue and white.

Penn State came out with less intensity than it had in the first game and let the Terrapins score two goals in the first quarter, leading to a 3-2 blue and white loss.

The Nittany Lions have improved significantly since last season’s 7-7 record and are looking for vengeance against their Big Ten competitor.

Winning its first five games for the first time since 2017, the blue and white is in a good position and mindset to take on the No. 7-ranked squad.

Last time out, Penn State earned its first shutout of the season against Delaware on Sunday, winning 3-0. The Nittany Lions have a strong offense and defense: All they need to do now is connect the two through the midfield.

On the attacking side of the spectrum, the blue and white is led by sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux and senior midfielder Anna Simon.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Simon has seven goals so far this season — a majority coming from corners. She is able to get a hard shot off from the top of the circle that gets past the goalie almost 40% of the time, considering her shooting percentage is 0.389.

Not far behind Simon, Gladieux has five goals under her belt this year due to her powerful reverse shot — her signature move. The sophomore has created for herself multiple scoring opportunities with 22 shots for Penn State this season.

The Nittany Lion defense, held down by junior defender Elena Vos and junior goalie Brie Barraco, is also a force to be reckoned with.

Vos, and the rest of her defense, has allowed seven goals and 26 corners in five games. Opponents have only been allowed to average a 0.119 shot percentage against Penn State’s back line.

Barraco is a big piece of that puzzle, tallying 25 saves and producing a 0.781 save percentage. The cage minder has also kept the opposing goal average at 1.41 per game.

The Nittany Lions do well at both ends of the field, but they will have to find a way to connect the offense and defense with their passing to open up space if they want to keep their undefeated record.

Maryland is a powerhouse program that will open up the Big Ten season boasting a strong 2021 track record.

The Terrapin offense has an attacking mentality, earning 15 goals and 43 penalty corners this year. It is averaging 18.6 shots per game, which is twice as much as the 9.4 average shots coming from Maryland’s opponents.

Senior forward Bibi Donraadt leads the red and white with three goals, while junior forward Margot Lawn, graduate student midfielder Julianna Tornetta and senior defender Riley Donnelly all have two goals apiece.

Donraadt also has made one defensive save, and so has junior defender Maura Verleg.

Graduate student goalkeeper Noelle Frost holds down the cage with a 0.700 save percentage with 14 saves and only six allowed goals.

With No. 7 Maryland’s attacking offense and No. 8 Penn State’s brick-wall defense, this matchup will prove to be a compelling opening to the Big Ten field hockey season.

MORE PSU SPORTS COVERAGE

Weather forecast for Saturday’s Penn State football game versus Auburn Whether you’re attending College GameDay, tailgating or just going to the Penn State game Sa…