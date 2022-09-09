In a battle of two of the top teams in the nation, Friday’s match lived up to the hype.

Penn State traveled to Philadelphia to square off with Saint Joseph’s and walked away with a close win, securing the 2-1 victory.

The Hawks started the scoring after a penalty corner set up the eventual goal by Leigh James. The home team came out playing with intensity and kept the pressure on the Nittany Lions throughout.

Penn State has rarely looked overmatched this year, but in the first quarter the Hawks were dictating the tempo.

The Nittany Lions had a chance with a penalty corner at the end of the first period but Saint Joseph’s stood strong, after that chances came few and far between.

Hawks senior Freke van Tilburg demonstrated why she is one of the best defenders in the nation, shutting down one of her opponent’s biggest weapons. Tilburg’s main focus was to make sure Penn State leading goal-scorer Sophia Gladieux didn’t beat her squad.

Penn State wasn't held down for too long, though. Midway through the second quarter, Mackenzie Allessie was able to get the equalizer.

The first and second quarter was night and day for the Nittany Lions, suggesting Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss’ in-game adjustments worked. One major adjustment Penn State made was switching to more of a spread-out structure which really opened up its entire offense.

At the start of the third quarter, Saint Joseph's thought it broke the tie but the goal got overturned for a raised ball. As the game went on, both defenses tightened up, but the momentum was all on the Hawks’ side.

The home squad had another golden opportunity, on a penalty corner with three minutes left in the third quarter. Saint Joseph's again seemingly found the back of the net, only for the goal to be overturned yet again.

The referee made the call that Van Tilburg raised the ball, making it the third time the Hawks were denied the lead because of an illegal play.

Senior Jemma Punch proved to be the difference-maker for Penn State as she shifted through Saint Joseph’s defense, seamlessly setting up graduate student Grace Wallis for the goal with 8:51 left in the fourth. The Hawks had some hope after a long review of Wallis’ goal, but the referees decided to stay with the goal on the field.

Saint Joseph had one last ditch effort with a penalty corner with 2:18 left in the fourth frame, but the Nittany Lions defense and Brie Barraco stood strong.

In Saint Joseph’s home-opener the excitement from the fans showed. The home team fed off that energy, coming out ready to play and jumping out to the early lead.

However, Penn State flexed its muscles on the road against a strong competitor and went toe to toe. It's obvious early on that it's a poised, veteran group that doesn’t get fazed by much.

