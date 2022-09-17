Penn State kept the good times rolling with its fifth win in a row.

The Nittany Lions beat Cornell 3-0 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday to improve to 6-1 on the season.

Fresh off a 2-1 victory over No. 7 Michigan, the Nittany Lions stayed in Ann Arbor to square off against 2-1 Cornell.

Junior forward Sophia Gladieux continued to terrorize defenses as she captured her eigith goal of the season within the first five minutes.

Throughout the game, the Nittany Lions’ offense was relentless and kept on pouring on the shots.

Senior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie, who was recently named to the NFHCA watch list alongside Gladieux, found the back of the net to put Penn State up 2-0 in the second quarter.

The second half was more of the same, as Allessie added her second goal of the game and her fourth of the season. The Nittany Lions controlled this game from start to finish.

Player of the Year

Penn State would be nowhere close to where it is today without Gladieux.

The junior has been an instrumental part of this team, gathering eight goals and three assists in seven games. Recently this week, the Boyertown, Pennsylvania, native was named to the NFHCA watch list with four of her teammates.

It’s no secret though, Gladieux has been this team’s most valuable player this year. She not only deserves a mention on the watch list, but likely an All-American honor, if she maintains her level of play.

This reliance on Gladieux could prove to be detrimental later in the year, but if Allessie and others can consistently contribute, Penn State should be in a good spot.

No let up

The Nittany Lions jumped out to an early lead, and they gave Cornell no chance to get back in the game.

Penn State’s key to success was controlling the time of possession and keeping the ball on their opponent’s side of the field. Senior goalkeeper Brie Barraco was barely tested this afternoon.

The Big Red barely had a chance to score in the first half, as it was outshot 10-1 through the first two periods.

The Nittany Lions have yet to play down to lesser competition thus far this year.

Road trip over

Saturday’s game against Cornell marked the end of a tough road stretch.

The Nittany Lions played five games in a row away from University Park and came out victorious in all five contests, with three of the five coming against top-25 teams.

In what was a brutal, elongated test, the Nittany Lions made it out alive and passed with flying colors.

Penn State finally returns home Friday when it takes on Michigan State.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE