Penn State came out on top in a competitive matchup with Michigan, playing hard until the final seconds.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines 2-1 in a high-intensity back-and-forth game.

Michigan’s offense attacked first and fast with Abby Tamer getting a shot off eight minutes into the game, but goalie Brie Barraco blocked the attempt.

With a minute left in the opening quarter, senior Mackenzie Allessie earned a corner. Junior Sophia Gladieux took the shot, and senior Meghan Reese was on the post for the tip, scoring the Nittany Lions first goal.

Michigan got its first corner in the second quarter, but with pressure from Penn State, was unable to execute. The Nittany Lions made a quick recovery and had the ball back in their possession quickly.

The blue and white overturned the ball, where Michigan’s Lora Clark weaved the ball through the defenders and scored the tying goal.

With 30 seconds left in the half, Penn State had a passing sequence down the field where the ball ended up on Gladieux’s stick.

Gladieux got the ball on her left side, sent a reverse shot towards the cage and scored the blue and white’s second goal.

In the second half, Michigan came out with a fire lit underneath them. Tamer took a quick shot again and drew a corner that was blocked by Barraco.

The Wolverines attacked the cage, getting three consecutive corners, but the Penn State defense prevented anything from going in.

The Nittany Lions offense struggled to get a single shot off, while the defense had seven saves in the third quarter alone.

Michigan continued to push the goal in the final quarter, but Penn State’s brick-wall defense prevented the ball from reaching the cage.

With five minutes left in the game, the Wolverines pulled their goalie to add another field player in a final attempt to take the game to overtime.

This strategy did not pay off and Penn State took the game 2-1.

Here are some key points from Friday’s game.

Quick turnovers

The game was back-and-forth for both teams with neither one having possession for long before a turnover occurred.

Most of the play happened in the middle of the field with both teams having trouble getting to their respective circles.

The Nittany Lions tallied three shots while the Wolverines had 23.

Both teams shut down breakaways down the field very quickly, which stopped their opponent’s momentum almost immediately.

Because of the amount of turnovers, each team had very few scoring opportunities. For the blue and white, two goals were scored from these three shots.

Mid-field mishaps

Penn State often has trouble in the midfield on both offense and defense.

Offensively, the Nittany Lions had most of their turnovers in the middle of the field due to a lack of passing options to connect the backfield to the forwards.

On the defensive end, Michigan got the ball from the offense and was able to take it down the field and into its circle.

The Wolverines first goal was scored from their only breakaway, when they got to the circle and took the shot.

However, this goal was the only time Penn State’s defense broke down. Barracco tallied 10 saves only allowing one goal.

Hot start

An essential part of this game was the blue and white getting on the board early.

This doesn’t always happen for the Nittany Lions, but they were able to get much-needed momentum in a competitive game early in the first quarter.

Another key aspect for Penn State was the ability to carry this momentum throughout both halves.

The blue and white have been struggling with this the last couple games, but greatly improved on Friday.

Penn State scored first, and played just as hard the entire game to get the well-deserved win in its first conference game.

