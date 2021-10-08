No. 2 Penn State had a hard time reaching the goal on Friday, resulting in its third loss of the season against No. 5 Rutgers in University Park.

The Scarlet Knights were only able to break through the Nittany Lion defense once, but it was enough to win 1-0.

Most of the game in the first quarter occured in the middle of the field resulting in no goals scored and a total of six corners earned.

The second quarter also ended scoreless with Penn State’s offense struggling to get the ball in the goal while the defense did a good job of stopping Rutgers at the other end of the field.

Penn State had 12 corners throughout the game, which has normally created scoring opportunities for the blue and white.

Unable to break through Rutgers defense, the Nittany Lions failed to capitalize.

Three minutes into the third quarter, Rutgers scored the first goal of the game as junior forward Rachel Houston put one through the legs of junior goalie Brie Barraco.

Penn State earned a penalty corner in the final moments of the game, but ruined the chance and sent the ball out of bounds.

After multiple failed opportunities in the fourth quarter for both sides, the score remained 1-0.

Here are some of the highlights from Friday’s game.

Breakdown of corners

The first Penn State corner was earned in the first quarter by junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie.

The play was a straight shot from senior defender Anna Simon, which was blocked by the Rutgers senior goalie Gianna Glatz.

Allessie earned two more corners in the second quarter, neither of which resulted in a goal for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lion defense held Rutgers to only two corners in the first half.

The Scarlet Knights earned two more corners in the third quarter, one of them resulted in a goal.

By the end of the game, Penn State had earned 12 corners, while Rutgers had 8.

Low volume of shots

Both teams struggled to get the ball in the cage, especially in the first half.

For Penn State, it is safe to say that the defense was playing well. However, the offense lacked consistent urgency and aggression in the match.

The Nittany Lions had multiple opportunities to finish off the rebound, but on a majority of those occasions, they failed to score.

The hosts stayed connected up until the circle throughout the game, but when a blue and white player took a shot, the sequence would end.

In the first half there were only a handful of shots, most of which were executed in the first quarter.

The Nittany Lions earned one opportunity in the first quarter from Simon, and then three more to finish off the half from Simon, sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux, and junior midfielder Elena Vos.

Rutgers managed to get four shots, all in the first quarter, but junior goalie Brie Barraco prevented any of them from hitting the back of the cage.

Battle of attrition

The defenses on both sides played great games, not allowing a goal until the third quarter.

Rutgers defense blocked most of Penn State’s shots, and the Nittany Lion offense was unable to get any rebounds off of the goalie’s pads.

With the blue and white offense struggling, the defense stepped up for coach Char Morett-Curtiss’ team.

The Nittany Lion backfield was able to hold its own against the Scarlet Knights.

This lasted up to the third quarter when the Penn State defense broke down on a corner and allowed the first goal of the game.

