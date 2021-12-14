You have permission to edit this article.
NFHCA names 2 Penn State field hockey players 1st team All-Americans

Penn State Field Hockey vs. Bucknell

While entirely surrounded by her opponents, midfielder Sophia Gladieux (3) winds up to drive the ball into the goal during the the Penn State field hockey match against Bucknell University on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Penn State Women's Field Hockey Complex. Penn State beat Bucknell 4-1.

 Regan Gross

The NFHCA released its DI All-America teams Tuesday, and Penn state earned two spots in this year's rendition of the award.

Junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie and sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux were named first team All-Americans and were two of eight Big Ten players on first-team list.

The Nittany Lions came off of a 14-6 2021 season where Allessie and Gladieux posted 30 and 38 points respectively. 

This is Allessie's third All-American designation and the second consecutive time she's earned a berth in the first team.

In only her second year, Gladieux was named an All-American for the second time in her college career after taking home a second-team place last season.

