NFHCA names 2 Penn State field hockey players 1st team All-Americans

The NFHCA released its DI All-America teams Tuesday, and Penn state earned two spots in this year's rendition of the award.

Junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie and sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux were named first team All-Americans and were two of eight Big Ten players on first-team list.

We're excited to announce the 2021 NFHCA Division I All-American teams!Congratulations to this year's 48 honorees.#NFHCAAwards | #D1FHReview the full list ➡️ https://t.co/cV1tBlapFP pic.twitter.com/IXprC5TPU6 — NFHCA (@NFHCA) December 14, 2021

The Nittany Lions came off of a 14-6 2021 season where Allessie and Gladieux posted 30 and 38 points respectively.

This is Allessie's third All-American designation and the second consecutive time she's earned a berth in the first team.

In only her second year, Gladieux was named an All-American for the second time in her college career after taking home a second-team place last season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+4 Semester in review | Most notable Penn State sports moments in fall 2021 The sports of the 2021 fall semester have played out like none other, and this time — the co…