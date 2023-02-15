field hockey vs Iowa, coach

The Penn State field hockey head coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss encourages the players during the game against Iowa at the Field Hockey Complex on Friday, Sept 15, 2017. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 3-0.

 Aabha Vora

After a long and successful coaching career, Penn State coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss announced her retirement from coaching after 39 collegiate seasons.

Morett-Curtiss has been a mainstay in Happy Valley for much of her career. She played for Penn State from 1975-1979 and eventually returned to coach the team in 1987 after coaching stints with Old Dominion and Boston College.

Under Morett-Curtiss, the Nittany Lions found plentiful success. They made 30 NCAA Tournaments, including six Final Four runs, and also posted an overall record of 575-239-16 during her extensive coaching stint.

Additionally, Morett-Curtiss also has seven Big Ten Coach of the Year awards to her name. Going forward, Morett-Curtiss will remain linked to the team in an advising role, so her contributions to Penn State will continue.

