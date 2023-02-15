After a long and successful coaching career, Penn State coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss announced her retirement from coaching after 39 collegiate seasons.

Morett-Curtiss has been a mainstay in Happy Valley for much of her career. She played for Penn State from 1975-1979 and eventually returned to coach the team in 1987 after coaching stints with Old Dominion and Boston College.

THANK YOU CHAR!A Penn State legend announces her retirement from coaching!https://t.co/D65rAogPpa pic.twitter.com/2ddK7PmOak — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) February 15, 2023

Under Morett-Curtiss, the Nittany Lions found plentiful success. They made 30 NCAA Tournaments, including six Final Four runs, and also posted an overall record of 575-239-16 during her extensive coaching stint.

Additionally, Morett-Curtiss also has seven Big Ten Coach of the Year awards to her name. Going forward, Morett-Curtiss will remain linked to the team in an advising role, so her contributions to Penn State will continue.

