Penn State opened its season Friday with a home game against the University of Virginia.

The Nittany Lions came out victorious in a nail biting 3-2 contest that went down to the last minute.

In the first quarter, Virginia saw the first piece of action after getting the opening shot off one minute and thirty seconds into the game.

After some more back-and-forth play the first quarter ended scoreless, however the second quarter provided much more action for the Nittany Lions.

The Blue and White earned seven corners, but struggled to get the ball in the cage.

Around the 17 minute mark junior Sophia Gladieux lifted the ball over the goalie's head to earn Penn State’s first goal.

However, after Virginia decided to challenge the call, the official review concluded that the shot was too high and the score remained 0-0.

A couple minutes later, the Cavaliers took over possession inside their own 25, carried the ball into Nittany Lion territory to score the first goal of the game.

Penn State responded with two minutes left in the quarter on a shot from senior captain Meghan Reese.

Reese aimed for the corner and got on the board for Penn State, tying the score at one goal apiece.

The third quarter was scoreless, so the Nittany Lions went into the final quarter of the game still locked in a 1-1 stalemate.

Three minutes into the fourth quarter, Virginia had a quick shot towards senior goalie Brie Barraco which slipped in to break the tie.

The lead didn’t last long, because three minutes later the Nittany Lions earned a corner.

Captain Mackenzie Allessie inserted the ball for Penn State, and sent it to Jemma Punch. The senior sent a fast, hard shot into the corner of the cage to bring the score to 2-2.

With less than a minute left, Gladieux had a breakaway, slicing through the Virginia defense.

Gladieux carried the ball through the circle, got it on her left side, and hit her signature backhanded shot into the far corner of the cage for Penn State’s eventual winning goal.

Turnover trouble

Penn State had a hard time getting the ball back after surrendering it to the Cavaliers.

Multiple times throughout the game, Virginia took the ball down the entirety of the field, weaving in and out of Penn State players with ease.

The Nittany Lions couldn’t regain composure and allowed a goal during one of Virginia’s breakaways.

The Blue and White will have to be able to recover, and work on getting the ball back if it wants to have success down the road.

Intricate corners

Penn State had 14 corners throughout the game but couldn’t connect on any of them.

The amount of quick shots from the top of the circle were slim, and Virginia’s defense often broke up passes at the top of the circle.

When the Nittany Lions did get a shot off, it was often right to the pads or not at the cage.

The positive side to this is that the Blue and White were able to accumulate corners which will be beneficial against teams with a weaker defense.

Be aggressive

Penn State often had the ball in its possession, but it had a hard time capitalizing.

More aggression could be seen inside the circle, as well as more of an attack from the offense.

This did improve as the game went on, especially in the final quarter, but this is something that would be beneficial if it were consistent from start to finish.

If the hunger for a goal began at the beginning of the game, Penn State could avoid taking the game to the final minute.

