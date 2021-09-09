Penn State started off its season strong with a perfect 3-0 record. The last time the Nittany Lions opened the year with three wins was 2017 — the same year they finished second in the Big Ten.

The blue and white’s 2017 team went 17-5 that season, meeting Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game where it lost to the Wolverines for the second time that year.

Despite the finals loss, Penn State got a spot in the NCAA tournament where it played defending national champion Delaware in the first round.

The Nittany Lions grabbed a 2-1 win in overtime to advance to the quarterfinals, only to fall to eventual, undefeated champion UConn.

With the current form bringing back memories of 2017, coach Char Morett-Curtiss and her squad have high hopes for the rest of 2021.

“I feel good about the players and their grit, if we can just add a little bit more composure to the piece, it’s gonna be great,” Morett-Curtiss said.

With a 17-game regular season slate, Penn State has a number of standout matches it’s looking forward to.

Senior forward Meghan Reese said she is looking forward to the set of Iowa games and seeing how her team will fare against any Big Ten opponent like Maryland and Michigan.

In order to keep this win streak going, the Nittany Lions will have to keep working to fix some things that haven’t been going as smoothly as they would like.

Morett-Curtiss said her team has been trying to get the midfielders more involved in distribution from sideline to sideline rather than stay committed to one-dimensional and linear passing.

She also mentioned how playing a more expansive game would result in a more open field for the blue and white.

After the win over St. Joseph’s on Sept. 5, Morett-Curtiss saw a lot of positives for the team, such as controlling possession of the ball and playing with an aggressive mentality in the circle.

The success of the team is driven not only in its skill level but through the players and their passion for the game.

“What’s impressive is their resilience — they’re willing to learn, they want to be better and they’re in this together,” Morett-Curtiss said. “There’s not one player on this team that I would say is not committed or not all in. It’s not about playing time, it’s about winning time.

The Nittany Lions are currently ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten and No. 9 nationally, meanwhile, Michigan is ranked No. 1 in both the Big Ten and the country.

“We always know that we can raise the bar and improve each game,” Reese said. “Now it’s just fixing little details and getting more comfortable with each other, that will make us better.”

Penn State will take on Albany on Friday for its second home game of the season and then finish the week with another home fixture against Delaware on Sunday.

Albany is currently 2-2 with losses against Fairfield and UMass, while Delaware is also 2-2 with losses against then-No. 8 Virginia and Monmouth.

“I feel like we made a lot of progress from game to game,” Morett-Curtiss said. “I think we can make those adjustments with our outlets and our pressing pieces that will give us more opportunities to be on the attack.”

