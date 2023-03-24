With her new promotion, Laura Gebhart is climbing the coaching ladder.

The Penn State assistant coach has been named the team’s new associate head coach, filling the role new head coach Lisa Bervinchak-Love held previously.

Gebhart, a former All-American selection as a player with the Nittany Lions, joined Penn State’s coaching staff in 2021.

She previously was the head coach of Bryant University, and will now have sizable responsibilities as part of the re-shaped field hockey coaching staff.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags