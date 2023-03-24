With her new promotion, Laura Gebhart is climbing the coaching ladder.

The Penn State assistant coach has been named the team’s new associate head coach, filling the role new head coach Lisa Bervinchak-Love held previously.

LAURA GEBHART PROMOTED TO ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH!🔥Former Nittany Lion All-American promoted on head coach Lisa Bervinchak Love's staff!🦁Read it on GoPSUsports...#wearehttps://t.co/mYPzbpQfyT — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) March 24, 2023

Gebhart, a former All-American selection as a player with the Nittany Lions, joined Penn State’s coaching staff in 2021.

She previously was the head coach of Bryant University, and will now have sizable responsibilities as part of the re-shaped field hockey coaching staff.

