The U.S. Women's National Team has assembled its roster for the 2021 Olympics.

Former Penn State goalkeeper Jenny Rizzo was officially selected to the national field hockey team on Thursday.

Rizzo played for the Nittany Lions from 2014-2018. She was an All-Big Ten second-teamer and was a part of the NFHCA All-Region team in 2017.

The goalie has also spent time on the U.S. Women's National Development Team and has coached at Davidson and Lafayette.

