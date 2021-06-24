The U.S. Women's National Team has assembled its roster for the 2021 Olympics.
Former Penn State goalkeeper Jenny Rizzo was officially selected to the national field hockey team on Thursday.
Former Lion goalie Jenny Rizzo named to U.S. Women's National Team!https://t.co/o0oVstBdme pic.twitter.com/kxzFzs6sb5— Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) June 24, 2021
Rizzo played for the Nittany Lions from 2014-2018. She was an All-Big Ten second-teamer and was a part of the NFHCA All-Region team in 2017.
The goalie has also spent time on the U.S. Women's National Development Team and has coached at Davidson and Lafayette.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
‘Bound to be a baseball dog’ | Nearing retirement, Bob the Baseball Dog leaves mark on State College Spikes
The State College Spikes have been around since 1958. For 12 years of the team’s extensive h…