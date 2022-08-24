The Big Ten released its Players to Watch list for the upcoming 2022 season.

Three Nittany Lions were picked for this list, including senior Mackenie Allessie, junior Sophia Gladieux and graduate student Grace Wallis.

Penn State trio on the 2022 Big Ten Players to Watch List!Mackenzie Allessie // Sophia Gladieux // Grace Wallis #weare pic.twitter.com/LdnE8CSg9G — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) August 24, 2022

Wallis was named to the USA Field Hockey's Women's National Development Team in March.

Also making national headlines, Allessie was put on the roster for the U.S. U21 National Team.

Gladieux joined team members including Allessie and Wallis at the Nexus Tournament over the summer where she was named MVP.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State field hockey makes an appearance in preseason rankings The NFCHA recently released the preseason rankings for the upcoming 2022 season.