Penn State Field Hockey vs. Bucknell

Midfielder Sophia Gladieux (3) moves in to take a shot at the opponent's goal during the Penn State field hockey match against Bucknell University on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Penn State Women's Field Hockey Complex. Penn State beat Bucknell 4-1.

 Regan Gross

The Big Ten released its Players to Watch list for the upcoming 2022 season.

Three Nittany Lions were picked for this list, including senior Mackenie Allessie, junior Sophia Gladieux and graduate student Grace Wallis.

Wallis was named to the USA Field Hockey's Women's National Development Team in March.

Also making national headlines, Allessie was put on the roster for the U.S. U21 National Team.

Gladieux joined team members including Allessie and Wallis at the Nexus Tournament over the summer where she was named MVP.

