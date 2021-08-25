Junior back Mackenzie Allessie, junior goalkeeper Brie Barraco, and sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux were named Big Ten Players to Watch approaching the 2021 season opener on Friday.

Allessie has received this honor three consecutive seasons in a row.

Gladieux accompanies Allessie in being the only two first-team members from the blue and white squad to receive these honors.

Barraco and Allessie excelled academically last season as well, earning Academic All-Big Ten honors.

These three athletes will face The University of Virginia in Penn State’s opening game on Friday in Charlottesville.

