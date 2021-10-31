Penn State Field Hockey vs. Michigan_17.jpg

Defender Anna Simon (17) explains the next play to forward Sophia Mannino (42) after the team receives a penalty enabling Michigan to advance on the goal during the Penn State Women's Field Hockey vs. Michigan match on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Penn State Field Hockey complex in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-2 in overtime against the visiting team.

 Regan Gross

The 2021 Big Ten field hockey tournament kicks off on Thursday where the No. 3 Nittany Lions will face No. 6 Maryland.

The quarterfinal game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in Piscataway and will be aired on Big Ten Plus.

These two squads last faced one another earlier in the season, and the blue and white clinched a 3-2 overtime win to come out on top against the Terrapins.

Both Penn State and Maryland are coming off of big wins to end the regular season on Friday. The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan in a thrilling 3-2 overtime win, while the Terrapins thrashed Ohio State 6-0.

The winner of this matchup will move on to the semifinal round of the tournament on Nov. 5.

