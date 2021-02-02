The Big Ten released its 2021 field hockey schedule Tuesday, with the Nittany Lions playing 14 games over the next three months.

The team will open its season with consecutive weekends in Virginia Beach with games against Michigan, Iowa and Northwestern.

Coach Char Morett-Curtiss' squad will then play six games at home and four on the road, ending in April.

The Nittany Lions’ home opener will be on Mar. 12, when they take on the Maryland Terrapins.

The team will conclude their season with home games against Ohio State on April 15 and 17, before getting ready for the Big Ten Tournament April 20 to 24.

Broadcast and time of game information will be released closer to the start of the season when details become available.

