In a season where Penn State has struggled at times to score goals and four of nine losses have been by one goal, the Nittany Lions got a huge boost on Friday.

Taking on No. 8 Northwestern, Penn State was looking to improve to 2-1 in Big Ten play, pull off an upset and salvage its season with the win when sophomore Anna Simon answered the call.

Simon, who was one of Penn State's leading scorers a season ago, netted her seventh of the season when she found the back of the net against the Wildcats in double overtime to propel Penn State to the upset win.

The win improved Penn State to 3-9 on the season, and though the Nittany Lions only have five games remaining this season, coach Char Morett-Curtiss was pleased and encouraged by Penn State's effort, especially late in the game.

"I love the way we played tonight because we showed so much heart," Morett-Curtiss told GoPSUSports. "We were able to improve on some things tonight offensively and Brie (Barraco) played very well to give us a chance. It was great to see us finish well on offense and get the win."

Penn State is back in action Sunday against Iowa to look to continue its winning ways in the Big Ten