Through six games, Penn State remains winless.

“Maryland is a good team and we played tentative early on,” Char Morett-Curtiss told GoPSUSports after another heartbreaking lost.

With only seven minutes to play, midfielder junior Madison Hutson scored on the rebound off of a second consecutive penalty corner to cut the lead by two. Unfortunately for the squad, No. 3 Maryland held on 3-1 to give the No. 24 Nittany Lions their sixth straight loss and first loss in Big Ten play.

Unlike most games where the offense struggled to get shots off, the team totaled 14 shots. However, the young squad managed only to convert on one of them and just barely squibbed off two shots in the first half.

The most threatening opportunity came within the first five minutes of the game off a penalty corner. However, Terrapins senior goalkeeper Noelle Frost made an impressive save to keep the game scoreless.

“We were much more aggressive in the second half and it showed with a better fourth period,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We have to learn to be aggressive as a team, working together, and to be more dangerous inside the 25.”

Part of the team’s struggle to score was Frost’s resiliency in front of the cage. She and Nittany Lions’ freshman goalkeeper Brie Barraco matched each other with eight saves a-piece.

The Terrapins looked to gain the lead late in the first period off a series of shots. However, with the combined effort of Barracco, Hutson, and sophomore midfielder Anna Simon, the squad kept the game scoreless.

With the blue and white unable to get things going on offense, Maryland’s offense took advantage. The Terrapins put a lot of pressure on Barraco with nine total shots in the first half, most of them in the second period.

Under nine minutes to go in the half, Barraco made the most impressive save of the night within hopping distance of the cage. The Terrapins then scored off of the rebound and added another goal a few minutes later to put Morett-Curtiss’ squad in a 2-0 hole.

Things didn’t get better for the squad as its Big Ten foe scored once again midway in the third period, despite a series of impressive saves by Barraco.

Despite being behind, Barraco, Simon, and sophomore forward Grace Wallis provided extra momentum to get the squad playing better on both sides of the ball in the fourth period.

After the ball juggling on both sides of the field, the Nittany Lions finally took advantage off of Hutson’s penalty corner goal.

For the remaining part of the game, it was all Penn State. The only problem was, they could not convert on two pivotal penalty corner opportunities.

Despite an already tough season and an even tougher loss, Morett-Curtiss believes the team is on the brink of achieving better luck.

“There were some positives tonight for us,” Morett-Curtiss said. “Both Anna Simon and Grace Wallis played very well and there were other things that we can point to as steps in the right direction.”

The squad piled on a staggering 12 shots in the second half, but the season-long struggle has been to finish on their scoring opportunities.

The blue and white will have an easier matchup against California on Saturday. The squad will be home but will played at a neutral site in Lancaster Pennsylvania.