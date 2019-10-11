After its winning streak came to an end last weekend, Penn State will now host two Big Ten games that may decide its fate in the conference.

Char Morett-Curtiss’ team will host No. 8 Northwestern on Friday and No. 6 Iowa on Sunday in its first two of five straight Big Ten games. The Nittany Lions currently sits at 1-1 in the conference as they trail the Hawkeyes at 3-0 and the Wildcats at 3-1.

After starting off the season 0-6 with 1 goal per game, the blue and white have gathered some momentum. In the past four games, the squad has scored 3.5 goals per game with a record of 2-2.

From day one, Morett-Curtiss mentioned how well the senior class, especially Madison Moreno and Madison Hutson, have mentored the younger classes. After all, the top three scorers this year are a freshman, sophomore, and junior.

“We’re really a family here,” Hutson said. “We just strive to have intensity and just work hard.”

Alexis Horst, the second top scorer behind Anna Simon, will be a pivotal offensive weapon against Northwestern and Iowa who total an impressive 80 goals in 25 games this season.

By far the most threatening offensive opponent will be Northwestern’s Bente Baekers, native to the Netherlands. Beakers has totaled 35 points this season with just over an impressive 1.2 goals per game herself.

With clearly a challenge at hand, Horst mentioned how important it has been to step up.

“Adjusting into the leadership position was pretty smooth because I got to work under such great leaders,” Horst said. “I’ve been taking after them and molding what they did.”

As one of those leaders, Hutson has been a strong communicator alongside freshman goalkeeper Brie Barraco.

“Hut is really the anchor in the backfield being our communicator along with Brie, who has just been outstanding so far this year as well,” Morett-Curtiss said.

Barraco has been solid in her first year to lead this Penn State defense, who lost several seniors from last year. With 51 saves while allowing an average of 2.58 goals per game, she will have to continue to step up this weekend to give the offense a chance.

Penn State will continue their Big Ten journey next weekend on the road. The Nittany Lions will face off against the Michigan State Spartans next Friday and then the Michigan Wolverines next Sunday.