Three Penn State field hockey seniors will step up this upcoming season.

On Tuesday, Penn State field hockey selected Madison Hutson, Abby Myers, and Emma Spisak as its three team captains for the upcoming season.

We have our Team Captains! Emma, Madison and Abby have been voted by their teammates to lead us through the new campaign! Read it! https://t.co/vDqWkG6uV6 pic.twitter.com/GFdJhn0N5A — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) September 22, 2020

Hutson, Myers, and Spisak have all lettered each year they’ve been on the team.

A target at both midfield and defense, Hutson started 30 of the 38 games she played in during her junior season.

As for Myers, the forward and midfielder recorded 29 career points off 12 goals and five assists along with scoring three game-winning goals.

Spisak, a veteran midfielder has produced eight career points off three goals and two assists.

“Emma, Madison, and Abby have always represented Penn State Field Hockey with the utmost respect, competitive spirit, loyalty, and grit. These three have led us through some challenging times with honesty and pride,” coach Char Morett-Curtis told GoPSUSports. “On and off the field they put the team first above all else, I believe that is a true testament to their character and leadership abilities. I look forward to enjoying this season with them at the helm."

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE