When the Big Ten announced it had postponed its season, the news hardly fazed coach Char Morett-Curtiss and Penn State field hockey.

When the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ended the team’s spring season and sent students home in March, Morett-Curtiss made sure to keep her players connected despite the distance.

“Right away, we made efforts to stay connected through Zoom meetings and did a really good job of putting the players into smaller groups,” Morett-Curtiss said.

Morett-Curtiss additionally set up Zoom meetings with alumni of the program, to help her current players stay connected.

Much of the team returned to University Park in July and have since been in a preparation phase.

“Our players have had an amazing attitude,” Morett-Curtiss said. “Every day they’ve come out to train has been 100% effort. Their energy, their connectivity, their coachability, the fitness they brought to the field in August, it’s just been outstanding,” she added.

Morett-Curtiss, who enters her 34th season at the helm of Penn State, used her experience as a former Olympian to advise her team during these unprecedented circumstances.

She was part of the United States team that boycotted the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, which placed her in a similar situation to what Penn State faces now — unable to play through no fault of her own.

“I never felt that I had skipped a beat in my goals and my passion to be an Olympic athlete and represent the U.S. team and I think that’s exactly how these players feel now,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We have this great opportunity right now to spend time without a little bit of the stress and pressure.”

In order to keep her team motivated and ready to play, Morett-Curtiss detailed her plan to soon organize weekly intrasquad games, which will be played in four quarters with the potential for overtime.

“These players love the sport of field hockey. I think they missed it throughout the spring,” Morett-Curtiss said. “While we aren’t one of the conferences that are gonna be competing against other collegiate teams in the fall, we’re really gonna replicate as much of the competition as we can.”

These games should provide the opportunity for Morett-Curtiss and her players to hone their game and focus on improvements for the upcoming season.

“We really want to improve our transition game; we’re also asking for our players to show a lot of versatility between positions,” she said.

For the time being, Morett-Curtiss is focused on maintaining the team’s fitness level, which could prove to be a key factor in the future.

“I’m a fitness freak and I always want my team to be the fittest team on the field,” she said.

Morett-Curtiss also explained that the opportunities to learn and grow are still plentiful even though no games are on the immediate horizon.

“They’re not as afraid to make mistakes, and you want them to make mistakes because they’ll learn from those mistakes on the field,” Morett-Curtiss said. “I think they just feel more confident in how they’re practicing. They’re not really holding back and I think it’s given us more of a learning platform in a way that they can absorb it a little bit more confidently.”

Senior forward Bree Bednarski described her and the team’s mindset throughout the fall as they prepare for a potential spring season.

“We’re goal-focused, we’re set, we're locked in, we’re ready to go,” Bednarski said. “We want to train hard and want to get better, and we’re gonna prove that when the time comes.”

In spite of the unusual situation they find themselves in, the Nittany Lions don’t plan on losing any ground toward their goals for the upcoming season.

“With field hockey, you stay motivated because we’re still gonna have a season whether it’s in the spring or next fall,” Bednarski said. “It’s just more time right now for us to get even better than we’re at the moment.”