The former field hockey Olympic bronze medalist, three-time First-Team All American, and now Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Famer Char Morett-Curtiss heads into her 33rd year as Penn State field hockey coach with high expectations.

Morett-Curtiss’ reputation precedes her as the squad heads into this season ranked No. 9, despite a loss of eight seniors from last year.

This year’s younger team will have to rise to the challenge against the No. 3 Duke on Friday and No. 11 Virginia on Saturday

With two preseason scrimmages under their belt, Morett-Curtiss believes the team is ready.

“We’ve had an outstanding preseason,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We had some bumps and bruises along the way with a few of the players but it seems like we’re getting everybody healthy right now heading into this very challenging weekend.”

Morett-Curtiss mentioned that in order for the team to start off the season right against Duke, each player must focus on their team chemistry and discipline.

“Opening against such strong teams gives you a purpose to your preseason,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We’re going to expect a lot of versatility from players that may have to play out of position at times.”

Among these key players will be junior Madison Hutson, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree who believes that the younger players are open to the changes.

“We’re a giant family, we work hard everyday, and no matter who you go to you can talk to them,” Hutson said. “You’re always welcome no matter what the situation you’re in and it’s something we always strive for”

Without a doubt, this younger less-experienced team is full of talented players. Morett-Curtiss wants to instill vision over decisions since these players are full of intensity when they have possession of the ball.

“It’s going to be a hectic game in some regards, we’re going to throw the ball away, but we’re going to work really hard to get it back,” Morett-Curtiss said. “Hopefully we’ll settle and be a little bit more composed and more structured as the season goes on. It’s great to have that challenge right away.”

On offense, Morett-Curtiss’ focus is for the squad to be quick, aggressive, and always attacking.

Last year’s team had more than 150 shots than their opponents, setting up a high offensive expectation this year led by returning players in Hutson, senior midfielder Madison Morano, and sophomore Anna Simon.

“I think that’s what’s going to make it more difficult for our opponents because they don’t really know this team,” Morett-Curtiss said. “They don’t really know the players so much. People aren’t going to know what to expect when we take the field.”

Morett-Curtiss also praised Simon and said her game has only gotten better since last season.

“It looks like her shot has gotten harder, which we didn’t really know was possible,” Morett-Curtiss said. “She’s really that premiere corner shooter for us and in the field we try to get her up a little bit more to get in the midfield.”

On the defensive side of things, Morett-Curtiss favors Hutson and freshman goalkeeper Brie Barraco as the leaders.

“‘Hut’ is really the anchor in the backfield, being our communicator along with Brie Barraco who has just been outstanding so far this year as well,” Morett-Curtiss said. “That communication from Brie and Hut is so important for that reassurance to [the players].”