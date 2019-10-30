Penn State's 16th game of the season was a special one for coach Char Morett-Curtiss.

The coach notched her 500th win as the team's leader with the Nittany Lions 3-0 road win over Bucknell.

The game remained scoreless until the fourth quarter when Penn State erupted for three straight goals in just over seven minutes.

Junior Abby Myers opened up the scoring off of an assist from freshman Paityn Wirth, followed by an unassisted goal by freshman Jemma Punch. Sophomore Grace Wallis added an insurance goal in the 53rd minute.

Morett-Curtiss' 500th win comes a week before her induction into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame.