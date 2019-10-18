In its fifth conference game of the year, Penn State came out strong and only doubled its strength as the game progressed.

The Nittany Lions were able to keep their Big Ten record above .500 with a 3-1 win over Michigan State in East Lansing.

Penn State was able to get an early chance to score with a penalty corner soon after the game started. However, Michigan State goalkeeper Jade Arundell was able to hold off the Nittany Lions.

Sophomore Meghan Reese once again threatened the Spartans goal, but Arundell was still able to fend of the Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s goalkeeper Brie Barraco was able to save a last-minute attempt at a goal as the quarter was ending. The Spartans were then able to stop the Nittany Lions from scoring a penalty corner, which left the quarter at 0-0.

The second quarter started off with a penalty corner against the Nittany Lions, which goalkeeper Barraco was able to save. Michigan State had a breakaway towards the Penn State goal, which was stopped by junior Madison Hutson.

Freshman Paityn Wirth was able to gain control of a Michigan State, which she then took down the field and scored unassisted. This allowed the Nittany Lions to go up 1-0.

Penn State received a green card in the middle of the second period, which gave the Spartans the advantage. Michigan State received a penalty corner, which was defended by the Nittany Lions.

Minutes later the Spartans received another corner, which Barraco and her defense swiftly defended. Penn State then made two shots on cage, which saved by Arundell. The second period finished with a 1-0 Penn State lead at the half.

At the beginning of the third quarter, Wirth was able to get a shot on goal, which was blocked away. Michigan State continued to come hard at the Nittany Lions and received another penalty corner. However, the shot was not on cage.

Michigan State received another corner moments later that was batted away by Barraco. The Nittany Lions were then able to regain control.

Freshman Jemma Punch dribbled down the field and was able to find the back of the cage with an assist from junior Abby Myers. The Nittany Lions went up 2-0 and kept the Spartans scoreless.

At the beginning of the final quarter, Penn State was able to gain possession, however, the Spartans held them off. Penn State dominated the possession but was continuously shut down by Arundell.

Michigan State regained control of the ball and obtained a penalty corner. Sophomore Aisha Osinga was able to score off of the corner. This put the game at 2-1 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions made an attempt to score off of a penalty corner, but the Spartans held their ground.

Near the end of the period, the Nittany Lions continued to maintain possession. The Spartans received a foul, which allowed Penn State to have a penalty stroke. Senior Maddie Morano was able to find the back of the cage, putting the Nittany Lions up 3-1 as the game came to a close.

The game finished with a 3-1 Penn State win against Michigan State. The Nittany Lions had 17 shots, compared to Michigan State’s 14. Barraco and Arundell both recorded eight saves.

“Michigan State just keeps getting better every time I see them play and this was one of their stronger efforts,” coach Char Morett-Curtiss told GoPSUSports. “Both goalies played very well in the game and I was very happy for Maddie [Morano], as a captain, to come through on the penalty stroke to basically put the game out of reach.”

The Nittany Lions at making their comeback as they now have a record of 4-9 in the NCAA, and a 3-2 in conference play. Michigan State has not won any games in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions will take on Michigan in Ann Arbor on Sunday, Oct. 20 at noon.