Last season, Penn State had a tough season with a promising finish.

The Nittany Lions finished with an 8-12 record, going 4-4 in Big Ten play.

And while a schedule has yet to be released for the 2020 season due to the Big Ten’s decision to play a conference-only schedule, Penn State has reasons to be optimistic heading into 2020.

In the 2019 Big Ten Tournament, which was held in Happy Valley, Penn State put together a run and were on the verge of clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Penn State defeated Michigan first with a 2-1 win. The Nittany Lions moved on to then defeat Maryland 1-0.

This brought Penn State to the championship of the tournament where the Nittany Lions faced the Iowa Hawkeyes, with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Iowa eventually defeated the Nittany Lions 1-0 in overtime, ending an unlikely run by Penn State.

Penn State returns 16 members from its youthful 2019 squad and will look to build on what was a strong ending to the campaign.

Junior Anna Simon is looking to build off an impressive season from which she scored a team high eight goals.

Along with Simon, Penn State also returns sophomore Jemma Punch, who had five goals as well as three assists during the 2019 season.

Goalie Brie Barraco will also be returning after playing every single game and over 1,200 minutes last season.

The sophomore Barraco gave up 2.02 goals per game last season and made 102 saves.

The Nittany Lions will also have five newcomers to the team in Sophia Gladieux, Julia Lamb, Caroline Myers, Drew Taylor and Kate Crist.

All newcomers have received a selection or have earned First-Team All-State or All-Conference during their high school field hockey careers.

Despite changing circumstances surrounding to the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State is looking to build off a promising end to last season, led by veteran coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss and return to the top of the Big Ten.

