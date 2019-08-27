Madison Morano and Madison Hutson were voted as captain by teammates as opening weekend is around the corner for the Char Morrett-Curtiss-led team.

Morano is a senior from Hammonton, New Jersey. She has been a staple for the Nittany Lions, playing in 60 games in her three years and starting 46 of them. She collected 11 points off assists and has 32 career points.

She also has two Academic All-Big Ten honors under her belt, along with three NFHCA National Academic Team member selection and was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Hutson, a junior from Gloucester Point, Virginia, played in 11 games last season while featuring as a starter in ten of the games. She was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten and NFHCA National Academic Team recipient.

No. 9 Penn State will journey to Durham, North Carolina to start its season against No. 3 Duke on Friday, Aug. 30.