When it mattered, Penn State got the job done.

The Nittany Lions’ first Big Ten Tournament game ended with a 2-1 Penn State win. The Nittany Lions will now go on to play tomorrow at 4 p.m. against No. 1 Maryland.

Michigan and Penn State came out strong early on in the game with both teams having possession on the opposing side of the field for the first quarter.

Michigan was able to get several penalty corners. However, sophomore Brie Barraco was able to thwart all of Michigan’s attempts at reaching the back of the cage in the first quarter.

The first half of the game consisted of changes of possession for both teams and an ending score of 0-0.

Penn State was able to get its first goal at the beginning of the second half when freshman Paityn Wirth scored off of a penalty corner.

Not too long later, the Nittany Lions took advantage of another penalty corner and were able to score their second goal of the game with a tap-in by sophomore Meghan Reese.

The third quarter finished with Michigan scoring off a penalty corner. The score turned to 2-1 in favor of the Nittany Lions going into the fourth quarter.

After a scoreless fourth quarter, the game ended with a Penn State celebration on its home turf.

Penn State kept its defense strong

Penn State has not been known for coming out strong in its previous games. However, against Michigan, the Nittany Lions played some of their strongest beginning defense of the season.

The Wolverines were given several penalty corners. However, the Nittany Lions were able to find a way in front of the wall each time, thus shutting out the Wolverines for the entire first quarter.

The rest of the Nittany Lions’ game was improved by the fact that they came out strong. They showed confidence when going towards the ball and were able to hold more possession than they had during the regular season.

Turnovers dominate first half

With a scoreless first half, the majority of the action took place in the center of the field.

The Wolverines and the Nittany Lions exchanged possession constantly, whether it be through free hits or by the other team taking possession of the ball.

During the regular season, most of Penn State’s games took place on its half of the field, with an extensive amount of penalty corners being given to each team.

However, Penn State’s confidence continued to shine as the Nittany Lions limited the amount of penalty corners on their side and took advantage of free hits and transitioning the ball.

Penalty corners change the pace of the game

Penalty corners have been the predominant way that Penn State has scored throughout the season.

With a combined five penalty corners at the beginning of the second half, it would only be a short time until one of the teams were able to score.

The Nittany Lions then showed their proficiency in penalty corners when they scored twice off of them in the third quarter.

The game changed again when the Wolverines got a penalty corner late in the third period and were able to score, making the score 2-1 and putting Michigan back into the game with a one-goal difference.