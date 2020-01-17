Former Penn Staters Gini Bramley, Cori Conley and Jenny Rizzo will all be representing the United States in the U.S. National team's 2020 season.

Bramley, an All-American and former first-team All-Big Ten player, will be a part of the 2020 U.S. Women's National Team.

The Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, native ended her Penn State career with 78 total points in 79 games played over her four-year career.

Conley and Rizzo will join the 2020 U.S. Women's National Development Team.

Conley started 77 games on defense in her career at Penn State. She earned first-team All-Big Ten and second-team NFHCA All-American honors in her senior season.

Rizzo started in goal for the Nittany Lions in all four years of her career. The former second-team All-Big Ten and first-team NFHCA All-Region goaltender finished her career with 352 total saves and a .749 save percentage.