Field hockey vs James Madison, Gini Bramley (14) congratulates Cassie Kline (14)
Gini Bramley (28) congratulates teammate Cassie Kline (14) on her goal during a field hockey game against James Madison at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. The no. 7 Nittany Lions defeated the Dukes 8-2.

 Jonah Rosen

Former Penn Staters Gini Bramley, Cori Conley and Jenny Rizzo will all be representing the United States in the U.S. National team's 2020 season.

Bramley, an All-American and former first-team All-Big Ten player, will be a part of the 2020 U.S. Women's National Team. 

The Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, native ended her Penn State career with 78 total points in 79 games played over her four-year career.

Conley and Rizzo will join the 2020 U.S. Women's National Development Team.

Conley started 77 games on defense in her career at Penn State. She earned first-team All-Big Ten and second-team NFHCA All-American honors in her senior season.

Rizzo started in goal for the Nittany Lions in all four years of her career. The former second-team All-Big Ten and first-team NFHCA All-Region goaltender finished her career with 352 total saves and a .749 save percentage.

