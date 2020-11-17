Penn State field hockey came together on Oct. 29 to make a contribution to a nearby local organization, and the team felt a rewarding purpose behind it.

The team put together beauty and hygiene bags for the Center County Youth Service Bureau — an organization that gives opportunities to children, youth and families to realize their full potential through services within the community.

CCYSB’s Vice President of Programs Denise McCann offered the team the idea of putting together the bags, in which the players instantly felt a sense of gratitude and a way to better themselves off the field.

Items such as makeup, lip gloss, nailpolish, skincare and cleansing pads were inside these bags.

“This was something that was very impactful and fun… small items can mean a lot,” coach Char Morett-Curtiss said.

According to Morett-Curtiss, her team always looks for ways to help and support young girls.

When senior Emma Spisak heard the women’s lacrosse team worked with the CCYSB, she wanted to set something up with her team right away.

“Putting together those [beauty bags] was not only fun, but it was super rewarding because it gives us the chance to recognize how lucky and fortunate we are,” Spisak said. “And the ability to give back to people, especially close in our community, is just so rewarding.”

The Nittany Lions worked together visiting different shops including Walmart, CVS, McClanahan's and Target to compile different items for the beauty bags.

McCann was very pleased with the turnout of these bags.

“I thought they were very well put together and had some really fun products in them," McCann said. "I was even excited when I was looking through them. I was like, ‘Oh I would love this!’”

As to where these bags will go, the answer is just about everywhere.

CCYSB consists of girls from all different backgrounds, middle and high school aged, who live in group homes together and individual living apartments.

In addition to this, CCYSB cares for children all over Centre County with student outreach programs including parenting and family support, drug and alcohol prevention, court referred services, big brothers big sisters, and shelter and independent living arrangements.

“The YSB actually wrote us a thank you card and shared the places that they were able to send them… It was cool to see where they ended up going because it made it even more real,” Spisak said.

The CCYSB also plans to put together a video of the girls’ reacting after opening the bags and thanking the field hockey team for their gifts.

“They will be so delighted and excited to get these bags, they will be a really big treat for these girls,” McCann said.