Editor's Note: With college sports currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Daily Collegian will preview what Penn State fans can look forward to in the fall, when sports are scheduled to return.

Penn State’s 2019 season didn’t begin ideally, but the young squad has plenty to capitalize off of in 2020.

The Nittany Lions finished the 2019 season with an 8-12 record and saw three seniors finish their careers in Happy Valley.

Penn State dropped its first eight games of the regular season but finished the season strong with a captivating performance in the Big Ten Tournament that eventually resulted in a 1-0 loss to Iowa in the conference championship game.

The Nittany Lions’ unlikely Big Ten Tournament run capped off an otherwise disappointing season, as the team finished with less than 10 total wins for the first time since 2015.

Returning 22 players from a season ago, however, the Nittany Lions are primed for success with more experience.

The top-nine point-scorers from last season return, as the top point-scorer, defender Anna Simon, comes back for her third season at Penn State. Simon scored eight goals in 2019, three more than any other player on the roster.

Hailing from Germany, Simon has put up impressive numbers in her two-year career as a Nittany Lion. She has scored 21 career goals and was twice named Big Ten freshman of the week in 2019.

Another influential international player, Australian midfielder Jemma Punch will likely get a bigger role this upcoming season after an impressive freshman campaign in 2019.

Punch was the third-leading point-scorer for Penn State without starting a single game in her 20 games played, scoring five goals and picking up three assists. 13 of her 18 total shots were on target, good for a .722 shots on goal percentage.

Even though the Nittany Lions have retained most of their players, there will certainly be big shoes to fill on the offensive side of the ball.

Midfielder Madison Morano finished her Penn State career in 2019 with one goal and two assists. The two-time All-Academic Big Ten selection started every game she appeared in over the past three seasons and achieved 32 points over her four-year career.

On the defensive side, things should look pretty similar for coach Char Morett-Curtiss. Goalie Brie Barraco, coming off an impressive first season in goal, is set to return as a redshirt sophomore in 2020.

Barraco tallied 102 saves in 20 games, posting a .713 save percentage alongside 5.1 saves per game.