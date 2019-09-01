With five minutes to go into the fourth period, freshman Paityn Worth assisted sophomore Anna Simon around the cage to tie the game one goal apiece.

It looked like the momentum from coach Char Morett-Curtiss’ team would at least get them into overtime, but that wasn’t the case. Another close low-scoring game for the No. 9 Nittany Lions ended as another loss at 2-1 to the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers.

To start off the season, Penn State has lost two tough road matchups. Simon has provided the offense the source of all two goals this season, an assist and this time around, a late-game goal.

“We gave up late goals in each of these games, we need to be more aware of the clock,” Morett-Curtiss told GoPSUSports. “But we definitely grew as a team from Friday to Sunday, so that is a positive that we will build upon.”

With a minute to go, sophomore Greer Gill put the dagger into Penn State’s hopes of a first win with the game-winning goal for Virginia.

Despite the loss, the competitive defense has yet again proved to keep the game at a level close enough for the team to win.

Much like the game against Duke, senior Madison Moreno and rookie goalkeeper Bria Barraco kept the Cavaliers offense to one shot in the first period. However, the Nittany Lions offense struggled to get things going as Virginia eventually took advantage.

In the second period, senior Anjel Viljoen took the ball herself past Penn State’s defense and scored unassisted. Barraco remained solid as she only allowed one goal out of eight Virginia shots in the first half.

Simon and Moreno threatened on offense early in the second half, as they combined with over 60 percent of the team’s total shots.

“We had a strong third quarter for the second time this weekend, so we are making good adjustments at the half, which is nice,” Morett-Curtiss said. “But we need to be able to carry those things through for the entire second half.”

Constant threats on offense in the third quarter kept Cavaliers goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer on her toes, but not enough to get the ball inside her cage.

After Simon’s goal and with the Nittany Lions’ late-game momentum, it seemed possible that the squad would pull of an overtime win. However, Gill’s game-winning goal destroyed those chances.

Penn State will look for their first win against the Delaware Blue Hens next Sunday.