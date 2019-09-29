It took one month, but Penn State is in the win column.

Coach Char Morett-Curtiss’ squad earned its first win in eight games this season in dramatic fashion. The Nittany Lions poured on season-high 26 shots and eight goals compared to Villanova's 10 shots and two goals.

After a season-long struggle to convert on scoring opportunities and play solid on defense late in the game, the team finally came through.

“We had some very beautiful goals, beautiful build-ups to fast breaks and counterattacks,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We’ve been in a lot of games but I’d say we haven’t been playing well defensively at the end of games, unlike today.”

The Nittany Lions scored four goals in each half but in very different ways. The squad totalled 21 shots and four goals mostly off of penalty corners while all four shots were goals in the second half.

While the game did start with a menacing Villanova possession, Penn State took control for the rest of the first period. After seven penalty corners and no goals late in the first period, sophomore Anna Simon fired a missile into the cage on the eight from freshman Paityn Worth.

“Anna broke through today,” Char said. “She has maybe the hardest shot in the country and it was good to see her connect off the corners today.”

Villanova sophomore goalkeeper Jordan McGinley kept Penn State from pouring it on early with six first period saves. Penn State freshman goalkeeper Brie Barraco did not see much action with one save.

Just like the first period, the squad’s offense gathered a lot of momentum in the second period. Within three minutes, the Nittany Lions were red hot with three goals.

On the third goal in that time frame, juniors Emma Spisak and Abby Myers quickly passed the ball around the defense to find Punch wide open as she fired the ball into the cage past McGinley.

“I think the offense did a really great job of distributing the ball, passing it and releasing the ball at the right time,” Morett-Curtiss said. “Our fast breaks were better and we controlled the attack well.”

However, Villanova started off strong in the third period with three penalty corners and a goal to cut the Nittany Lion lead 4-2. Wirth and Punch mentioned how important it was to keep the momentum going even if things didn’t go the team’s way.

“Char had a great halftime speech where she wanted to keep the group mentality and really pump us up,” Punch said. “She said to go back out there hard and show them why we are Penn State and this is our home town.”

From there on out, the Nittany Lions responded with ferocity. Junior Alexa Horst scored quickly after, then Worth carried the ball up a great portion of the field which led to junior Bree Bednarski’s goal.

I can’t even describe that play, it was amazing,” Wirth said. “We just managed to be more aggressive in their 25.”

As beautiful as that play was, the most impressive goal of the game started when the offense quickly carried the ball the entire length of the field.

Sophomore Grace Wallis assisted Worth who nearly dove to get her stick on the ball and then into the cage. Soon after, sophomore Meghan Reese scored unassisted from the top of the circle to make it 8-2.

Morett-Curtiss believed that the game plane of executing with speed and passing was pivotal in providing a successful game outcome.

“One of our goals for the game was being consistent in each quarter,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We had some of those beautiful opportunities to put the ball away right in front of the goal.”

If the Nittany Lions can keep things going, the team could still be competitive in Big Ten Play as they visit Indiana on Friday.

“I reckon we can grab some more wins in the future,” Punch said. “Just getting behind each other and staying positive is pivotal.”