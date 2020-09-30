Before field hockey had even become an NCAA-sanctioned sport, Penn State had already risen to the top of the ranks among programs nationally.

After falling in the AIAW title game in the 1979 season, the team entered the 1980 season with a plethora of talent and one goal in mind: bringing home a championship and avenging that loss.

The Nittany Lions' 1980 squad was led by All-Americans Candy Finn, Tracy Houston and 1982 National Player of the Year Brenda Stauffer — all teammates of current head coach Char Morett-Curtiss, who graduated the year before.

On Oct. 2, 1980, the Nittany Lions traveled to Newark to face off against Delaware, a perennially competitive team that the Nittany Lions often found themselves up against in various rounds of championship tournaments during the 1980s.

By the time the final whistle blew, the team squeaked by with an important 1-0 win, preserving their undefeated record.

Throughout the rest of the regular season, the Nittany Lions remained undefeated and eventually went on to win the EAIAW Regional Tournament.

Following the win, the team advanced through the early rounds of the AIAW National Tournament before it once again found itself squaring off against the Blue Hens.

The matchup proved to be just as even as the first game, as the two teams were locked in a 2-2 draw as regular time expired. In overtime, the Nittany Lions netted the game-winning goal, advancing them to the final with a 3-2 victory.

In the final, the team defeated California 2-1 to secure the first of two back-to-back national titles for coach Gillian Rattray.

Rattray oversaw Penn State's successful transition to the NCAA the next year. The Nittany Lions would make the tournament in each of Rattray's final five years at the helm.

Rattray also served as the head women's lacrosse coach from 1974-85.

As the lacrosse coach, Rattray continued her success by winning three straight USWLA national championships and achieving an overall record 143-19-3.

Eventually, Rattray would be inducted into both the National Field Hockey and Lacrosse Hall of Fames.