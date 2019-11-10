Penn State’s Cinderella run came to a heartbreaking end after an overtime loss against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship.

After falling to the Hawkeyes 3-2 in overtime of last year’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, Penn State was topped once again in extra time 1-0.

Both teams’ defenses came to play, with only eight shots on goal between the two teams. Goalie Brie Barraco was unable to stop Iowa’s Maddy Murphy, who was one of the Big Ten’s hottest players this year.

Murphy received a doorstep pass from Leah Zellner who barrelled her way through the Penn State defense. Barraco had no chance as the left side of the net was wide open, and Murphy slammed it home before tearfully embracing her teammates.

Even with strong play from both Anna Simon and Emma Spisak, who combined for five of Penn State’s six shots, the Hawkeyes earned their sixth Big Ten title - their first since 2008.

Iowa goalie Leslie Speight was tested by Penn State’s heavy offensive pressure but ultimately pulled out the shutout to secure the win for her team.

She stopped all five of Penn State’s first-half shots but didn’t interact with another shot for the rest of the game.

Penn State was especially tested when Simon received a yellow card early in the fourth quarter, but the team was able to kill it off with ease.

Each team had three corners, but neither squad was able to turn any of them into points.

This was the Hawkeyes’ second victory over the Nittany Lions this year, winning 4-1 at Happy Valley in October.

While the result wasn’t what Penn State had hoped for, the team began the season 0-7 and won eight of their final 12 games to earn the No. 5 seed.

The team knocked off No. 2 Maryland and No. 10 Michigan en route to the title game.