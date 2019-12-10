Penn State Field Hockey vs. Virginia, Maddie Morano (7)
Buy Now

Penn State midfielder Maddie Morano (7) goes for the ball while surrounded by Virginia players during the Penn State vs. UVA field hockey game at the Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. No. 6 Penn State defeated No. 7 UVA 1-0.

 John Stinely

An up-and-down season for Penn State has translated into individual accolades for a senior Nittany Lion.

Senior Maddie Morano was named to the Longstreth/NFHCA All-American team on Tuesday, earning third-team honors.

Morano finished the 2019 season with a goal and two assists and totaled seven goals and 22 assists in her career.

Morano was also named to the All-Big Ten Tournament team this season after leading the team to the Big Ten title game.

The honor marks the first time Morano has been named to an All-American team.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags