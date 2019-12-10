An up-and-down season for Penn State has translated into individual accolades for a senior Nittany Lion.

Senior Maddie Morano was named to the Longstreth/NFHCA All-American team on Tuesday, earning third-team honors.

Morano finished the 2019 season with a goal and two assists and totaled seven goals and 22 assists in her career.

Morano was also named to the All-Big Ten Tournament team this season after leading the team to the Big Ten title game.

The honor marks the first time Morano has been named to an All-American team.