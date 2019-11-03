Penn State was able to come out strong against Rutgers for a senior day win.

The Nittany Lions emerged victorious by a score of 2-1 in their final game of the regular season.

In the Big Ten, No. 5 Rutgers is ranked one position higher than Penn State, which allowed for a well-matched game between the two teams and gave an insight as to what this upcoming weekend’s Big Ten tournament may look like.

The Nittany Lions went up over the Scarlet Knights at the end of the first quarter when junior Abby Myers scored a rebound goal off a corner, which put the score at 1-0 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

The half finished with the score still at 1-0. Rutgers was unable to get a shot off for the first half of play, and the Nittany Lions continued to maintain possession.

Rutgers sophomore Clayre Smith was able to get their first goal of the game in the middle of the third quarter, which put Rutgers on the board and the score at a 1-1 tie.

Penn State was able to get another goal during the fourth quarter with a goal from freshman Jemma Punch.

Penn State came out strong in the first quarter

The Nittany Lions came out strong against the Scarlet Knights.

The team was able to maintain passing and possession for the majority of the first quarter and were the first team to get a shot off. However, it was stopped by Rutgers goalkeeper Gianna Glatz.

Penn State has not been known for its strong starts, but it was able to regain possession. They were also able to defend stronger than they have in the past.

The Nittany Lions were able to spread the field, which allowed them to be less tired than the Rutgers players who were forced to run back and forth towards the ball.

Rutgers continued to press the Nittany Lions defense

Rutgers regained momentum and pressed the Nittany Lions at the beginning of the second half.

The Scarlet Knights were able to keep the ball near the Penn State cage for the majority of the third quarter.

Rutgers was able to get two penalty corners in the third period and scored off of the second one. They also were able to start the final quarter with a penalty corner that was batted away by sophomore goalkeeper Brie Barraco.

Underclassmen show the seniors what they can do

With the first Nittany Lions goal being scored by the junior Myers. Penn State was able to show the seniors what they can do.

This game was the senior game, and the class of 2020 was reassured that its underclassmen would be able to take care of things next year.

The sophomore Barraco was also able to get several saves that kept the Nittany Lions in the game and allowed them to regain possession.

The game was finished with a game-deciding goal by the freshman Punch in the fourth quarter that put the Nittany Lions ahead.