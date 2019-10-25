Penn State came out strong against another Big Ten competitor in Ohio State on Friday.

With a final score of 2-1, Penn State lost its second-to-last Big Ten game, and third-to-last game of the regular season.

Penn State held off Ohio State for the first quarter, but the Buckeyes were able to slide in a goal at the beginning of the second quarter.

Penn State scored its first goal of the game with three minutes left in the third quarter off of a penalty corner. The injector was able to accurately get the ball to Jemma Punch who aerially passed it into the circle where Bree Bednarski tipped it into the goal.

With two minutes left in the third quarter, Ohio State was able to bring the ball down to the Penn State cage and gained a penalty corner that ultimately resulted in the Buckeyes scoring their second goal of the game.

The corners continued to go back and forth between the two teams. However, only two goals were scored because of them.

Penn State scored at the end of the fourth period with a direct shot from inside of the circle, however, it was ruled a no goal in a review of the film due to a foot.

The game ended with 15 shots for Penn State, and only five for Ohio State. Ohio State had six saves compared to Penn State’s Brie Barraco’s two. Penn State had four penalty corners, scoring off of one.

Penn State’s defensive skills shine

The Nittany Lions came out strong against Ohio State.

The team was able to stop the ball from entering the Penn State circle for the entire first half.

They were able to stop the ball in motion multiple times and because of this they were able to keep possession, which was a difference from the Michigan game.

The Nittany Lions were also able to garner several free hits and penalty corners, which gave them opportunities. However, they continued to be thwarted by Ohio State goalkeeper Aaliyah Hernandez.

Teamwork proves to be a game changer

Even though, Penn State was unable to pull out a win, the Nittany Lions displayed some of their most cohesive teamwork of the season.

Beginning with the first quarter, the team delivered solid passes to one another and were able to tire out Ohio State. Passing, like penalty corners, are an essential part of the game because the more completed passes, the easier it is for the teams to transition.

The Nittany Lions were able to show their ability to work as a team again with their goal in the third quarter.

The ball bounced between three people before it went in the goal. Each member that it touched knew the importance of getting the ball to the cage, so they continued to try and force it to the back of the net.

Finishing needs improvement

Penn State finds difficulty with finishing in many of the games that it plays.

Against Ohio State, they outshot the Buckeyes, however, they were only able to get one goal into the back of the cage.

With the season coming to an end, it will be important for the Nittany Lions to be able to put themselves in the position of having good and clear shots because that will give them the best chance of winning in the postseason.