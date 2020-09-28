Char Morett-Curtiss has been a fixture at Penn State for over 35 years between her time as a coach and as a player.

But, the Olympian and 34th-year coach of the field hockey program almost never made it to Happy Valley.

A 1979 Penn State graduate, Morett-Curtiss was lucky that Penn State was so ahead of the curve in offering women athletic scholarships, one of the few Division I schools to do so at the time.

“When my high school coach came to me and said Penn State wanted to offer me a scholarship to play field hockey and lacrosse, I was really taken back because I didn’t even know women were offered scholarships,” Morett-Curtiss said. “Penn State was one of the leaders in offering opportunities to women and I think that’s why we are consistently successful throughout the years.”

Morett-Curtiss frequently discusses women’s rights and advocacy, acknowledging how Penn State took initiative in being one of the first universities offering scholarships to female athletes.

The importance of these topics to many was highlighted when former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Sept. 18.

During a team-wide Zoom session, Morett-Curtiss and her staff discussed how significant Ginsburg was to the advancement of equal rights for women and other marginalized groups in the United States.

Ginsburg studied law at Cornell, Harvard and Columbia University, all of which she claimed the top spot in her class despite facing gender-based discrimination, and was one of very few women in her classes.

Upon graduation, Ginsburg worked in New York City with various law firms, until she accepted an offer from Jimmy Carter to serve in the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980, which would be her final position before being appointed to the Supreme Court by Bill Clinton in 1993.

"When you look back and watch Ruth Bader Ginsburg, she was speaking before the Supreme Court about equality in so many different areas," Morett-Curtiss said. "She's just someone that really sees things through an equality lens and is all about fairness, and so I think it's really important that we showcase these women that have really provided and fought for these opportunities for us to have today."

Even though her team couldn't always meet or practice together over the summer, Morett-Curtiss made sure her players were still growing off the field.

One activity the team took part in was the reading of books authored by mostly female leaders in an effort to further their education beyond field hockey and the classroom.

“I worry sometimes that they get a little focused on their Instagram and Netflix accounts, but I could be wrong. That’s just not the way that I grew up,” Morett-Curtiss said. “They each picked a book and took it home. We just lost this incredible leader in our country. It’s important to not just know what she's done recently in their lifetimes, but what she did before their lives even began.”

While the educational aspect was important, there's also the aspect of gratitude behind Morett-Curtiss' lessons.

She wants her players to know, appreciate and be grateful for the people who blazed the trail so they could have the opportunities they've been afforded.

“I don’t want my players to not appreciate it or forget about it,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We’ve come a long way and it’s because of the fight of both women and men at Penn State that have put us in the position that we are in today.”

Above all else, Morett-Curtiss is just looking to create more well-rounded athletes who may potentially start to see things through a new lens.

“I’m a coach that really tries to open their eyes to what’s around them in the world, not just their academics, the field hockey field or athletic piece,” Morett-Curtiss said. “It’s important, especially for women’s sports.”

