Penn State coach Char Morrett-Curtiss will be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame as one of the 15 members of the 2019 class.

“I am extremely honored and humbled by my selection to the Philadelphia Hall of Fame as part of the 2019 Inductee Class,” Morrett-Curtiss told GoPSUSports. “Growing up in Delaware County surrounded by so many outstanding sports programs and people, I thrived on being a passionate Philly girl. The Philadelphia sports teams and fans are some of the best in the country because of their loyalty and enthusiasm. I am in awe of the accomplishments of those in my class and those of previous inductees.”

Morrett-Curtiss has been a Penn Stater through and through. She started her collegiate field hockey and lacrosse career with the Nittany Lions in the 1975 season and was part of both the 1978 and 1979 championship years, serving as a captain during the undefeated 1979 season.

Morrett-Curtiss left Penn State with the program record for goals in field hockey and was also a three-time first-team All-American and the 1979 USWLA National Championship Most Valuable Player.

Morrett-Curtiss went on to have a successful career as a three-time member of the US Women’s National Team and a two-time member of the US Olympic Team.

She then made her transition to coaching. Morrett-Curtiss is in her 33rd year at the helm for the Nittany Lions. In that span, she has brought Penn State to seven conference titles and 28 NCAA tournament appearances.

Morett-Curtiss has also been awarded Big Ten Coach of the Year seven times.

“This is a well-deserved honor for Char and I know it is one that she treasures,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour told GoPSUSports. “Char has had an amazing career as a student-athlete, coach and mentor. Her commitment to comprehensive excellence and her ability to use sport as a means to help young people grow and learn is something that makes all Penn Staters exceedingly proud. Her impact has been immeasurable, and our students and alumni are so fortunate to have had her at the helm of our program for these four decades.”

Morett-Curtiss and the rest of the 2019 class will be inducted on Thursday, Nov. 7 at SugarHouse Event Center in Philadelphia.