Former Penn State field hockey player Gini Bramley will compete as a member of the FIH Hockey Olympic Traveling Roster where she will represent the United States.

The United States will play India in two 2020 Olympic qualifier games on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 in Bhubaneswar, India.

The United States is currently ranked No. 13 internationally, while India is No. 9. Team USA and Team India are competing for a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The teams will go head to get on Friday, Nov. 1 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India. They will also play at Kalinga on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Bramley played on the 2019 U.S. National Team.

As a member of the class of 2018, she was on the Nittany Lions field hockey team for four years. Her career honors include being named Big Ten Tournament MVP in 2016 and being recognized on the All-Big Ten Tournament team in 2015 and 2016.

Bramley was a 2018 third team All-American. She scored 30 goals and 18 assists during her time at Penn State.