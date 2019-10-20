Penn State was vying for its second upset in as many weeks, but Michigan proved capable of fending off the Nittany Lions.

The Wolverines outscored Penn State 3-1, handing the Nittany Lions their 10th loss of the year.

The Wolverines scored their first goal eight minutes into the first half on a penalty corner when sophomore Emma Tamer executed a direct hit from the top of the circle into the goal.

Penn State received another foul in the inside of the circle, and Tamer was once again able to score off of a penalty corner in the middle of the second quarter.

The Nittany Lions were able to get a penalty corner in the middle of the third quarter, which led to sophomore Anna Simon being able to get off a direct hit into the back of the cage putting Penn State on the board. This put the score at 2-1 at the end of the third quarter.

Towards the end of the fourth quarter, Michigan received another penalty corner against the Nittany Lions and scored off a tip-in by sophomore Kathryn Peterson.

The score went up 3-1 in favor of the Wolverines, which was the final score of the game.

Barraco finished the game with three saves, while Spieker had one.

Penn State is now 4-10 in NCAA play and 3-3 in Big Ten play.

Penn State unable to defend Michigan’s penalty corners

Michigan was able to get two goals during the first half because of Penn State’s inability to defend their penalty corner shots.

Michigan’s Tamer was able to successfully score off of the same shot twice, a hit from the injector to the top of the circle where Tamer was then able to do a hard drive into the cage. Penn State was unable to have a defender come out of the cage quick enough to stop the Michigan hit from the top.

Penn State was defeated in both instances against the Wolverines in the first half. However, as the game progressed the Nittany Lions were able to stop the next two corners that Michigan had against them due to Michigan not being able to hit the ball as hard, or their hits went wide.

Penn State had significant difficulty with being able to put a man on the hitter at the top of the circle.

Michigan continued to maintain possession

Penn State was unable to control possession throughout the first period, which allowed Michigan to rake up penalty corners.

The Nittany Lions were unable to match Michigan’s speed during the first half and many times let the ball go to Penn State. However, during the second half, they showed their skill by obtaining several penalty corners and finishing a goal.

During the last three minutes of the game, Michigan captain Guadalupe Fernandez Lacourt wasted the clock by moving the ball with her stick next to the sideline. This caused the Nittany Lions to not be able to have possession of the ball for the rest of the game, limiting their chances at scoring another goal.

Penn State picks up the pace during the third quarter

During the second half, the Nittany Lions were finally able to pick up their momentum.

Penn State was able to pick up a penalty corner and a goal, which was the first time that Michigan had been scored on at home since September.

The team had not come out strong, which disadvantaged them at the beginning. However, as the game progressed they were able to put in more energy and finally started playing their game.

However, Penn State was unable to limit the amount of fouls that they committed, which allowed Michigan to have more opportunities to score than the Nittany Lions.