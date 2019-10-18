Coach Char Morett-Curtiss hasn’t coached many losing teams in her 33-year tenure at Penn State.

She also hasn’t coached many teams as young as the current Nittany Lion squad.

“As our season has progressed we are really just trying to do a better job of keeping structure within our positions and also putting a high priority on possession,” Morett-Curtiss said.

Seventeen of 26 players are underclassmen, making this year’s team is one of the younger teams in recent history. With a lack of collegiate experience, there are both drawbacks and benefits.

“While we may not have the game experience, we do have a lot of hockey experience,” Morett-Curtiss said.

While there are growing pains with such a young roster, one positive is that players have the chance to get real game experience early in their college careers.

However, many of the players find that they have to change their way of play in order to adapt to the NCAA program.

“It is a lot for them about learning the tactical aspects of the game, and playing within that system and understanding the role that they need to play,” Morett-Curtiss said.

Some have had no trouble with transitioning, as was shown in their recent play.

For instance, five of the six goals scored during the Indiana, Louisville and Northwestern games were scored by sophomores. Meanwhile, Anna Simon, the leading scorer for the Nittany Lions with three goals, is also a sophomore.

Penn State’s Oct. 11 clash with Northwestern was an example of what the future will hold for the Nittany Lions if the young players continue to progress.

The Nittany Lions won by a final of 3-2 in double overtime with regulation goals scored by sophomores Grace Wallis and Meghan Reese and an overtime goal scored by Simon. Sophomore goalkeeper Brie Barraco had three saves.

There are also several freshman on the Penn State team who have had past experience in international play that have brought their knowledge with them to Penn State.

“We do have Paityn [Wirth] and Jemma [Punch] get on the field. We also have Elena [Vos], but I think that they are players who have more experience even internationally. I think those three have a greater sense of the game. I think with the other ones we are looking for more of a positive support role,” Morett-Curtiss said.

Many freshmen start their college playing careers by first learning from those around them before eventually earning playing roles.

“They’re students of the game. They’re not a group that can come in and play right away,” Morett-Curtiss said.

As the season progresses, there will be more opportunities for the young Nittany Lions to show what they are capable of.

Senior captain Maddie Morano admires the younger player’s ability to adapt and the energy that they bring to the field.

“What has been so awesome about having such a young team is that everyone is so open to coaching, and to learning and every day I see we’re improving and getting better,” Morano said.

Morano also uses her experience in her four years of play to help the younger players.

“I definitely try my best to take what I’ve learned from the past four years and help the freshman and the underclassmen in any way that I can,” Morano said.

Morano has set this freshman class apart from the ones in recent years. She believes that each one brings a different skill to the team that they had previously acquired. However, she is most impressed by their personalities outside of the game.

“They also bring such a great energy,” Morano said. “This freshman class particularly is very upbeat, they’re funny and definitely a little sassy so you can see that on the field in their play that they’re not like normal freshman.”

“They’re not shy, they’re not timid, which I think is a great thing for our team because we need people who will step up.”